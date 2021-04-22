Deputy minister Mcebisi Skwatsha donates equipment to small-scale farmers

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - Deputy minster of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DARRLD), Mcebisi Skwatsha, handed over gardening equipment to small-scale farmers in Riversdale on Wednesday.

Skwatsha said agriculture and farming practices are central to the survival and development of South Africa and her people, “even more so after the damaging effects of Covid-19, which is why it is imperative that those in the industry be given the required resources to succeed”.

The R51 485 worth of donated gardening equipment came from the presidential stimulus package and it consisted of hosepipes, wheelbarrows, garden forks, rakes and spades.

Sentraal-Suid Kooperasie (SSK), donated R5 000, which went towards compost for the farmers.

Skwatsha said that small-scale farmers “are stakeholders in this country and that it is the duty of the DARRLD to ensure that they are equipped with the necessary resources to thrive”.

“We are servants of the people. This is us serving our people.”

The beneficiaries were Saamstaan Kleinboere and Melkhoutfontein Kleinboere from Melkhoutfontein; Garcia Women’s Gardening Group, Working on Fire Garden Project from Albertina, Kwa-Nokuthula Gardening Group and Kleinboere Vereeniging, Olieboomskraal and Slangrivier Gardening Group from Riversdale.

Anna Lupini from the Kwa-Nokuthula Gardening Group said the contributions will make an impact on the group’s functionality.

“The gardening tools are appreciated and will assist in production at the group.”

The equipment was allocated to encourage these farmers and garden groups in their efforts to succeed and promote food security.

