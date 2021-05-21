Deputy speaker’s ruling restores order to ill-tempered debate on state of Cape municipalities

Cape Town - A debate on the state of municipalities in the Western Cape called by local government standing committee chairperson Derrick America (DA) which threatened to turn into an ill-tempered argument was only saved after a ruling by the legislature’s deputy speaker.

Deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer had to call the members to order, warning them about time wasting after MPLs from both sides interrupted their opponents speeches with questions and points of order.

When the hybrid debate looked like it might be derailed, Schäfer said: “I will not allow any further baiting of questions and answers in the debate.”

After the intervention the members settled and the debate continued.

America had started by challenging the ANC to offer an example of a well-governed ANC-led municipality in the province.

“Municipalities in the Western Cape that have outstanding debts with Eskom are all governed by the ANC. Let us not forget the outstanding debts of ANC municipalities of Beaufort West, Cederberg, Kannaland and Matzikama.

“In total, the collective debt owed is nearly R90 million. No DA-run municipality in the Western Cape owes Eskom any money.”

Replying, provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore (ANC) accused America of using his position as committee chairperson to squash an oversight discussion on Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

Dugmore said: “We give notice that we will approach the conduct committee to investigate honourable America’s conduct.

“We will also ask the NCOP to hold a public hearing on the Bredell Dossier and request that the NCOP summons member America to explain his shameful behaviour.”

Good party MPL Brett Herron said: “When the Auditor General released his last municipal audit results report he said the focus should be on how firm steps are going to be taken to restore the integrity of these institutions and place them in a position to manage their finances towards the achievement of citizens’ needs.”

Meanwhile, Ferlon Christians (ACDP) said talking about municipalities should not be seen as a box ticking exercise, but should be about whether the lives of the people on the ground have improved or not.

“As the ACDP we cannot believe that there are people in this province and the City who have been on a housing waiting list for more than 20 years.”

Cape Argus