Desmond Tutu exhibition to showcase and celebrate his illustrious life and teachings

Cape Town - An exhibition, solely dedicated to the life and teachings of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is to be showcased at the Apartheid Museum. The Desmond Tutu Legacy Foundation, in partnership with the Apartheid Museum, came together to hold the exhibition called Truth To Power: Desmond Tutu and the Churches in the Struggle Against Apartheid.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the Legacy Foundation’s acting CEO, Phumi Nhlapo, the exhibition is a first in being dedicated solely to one of the country’ icons, showing what Desmond Tutu stood for and how he was able to inspire others. “As a foundation, our reason for being is to have the legacy of ‘The Arch’ available to the world. We want people, young and old, to learn from his example. We didn’t just want to erect a statue that celebrated the past, but rather something that uses the past as a learning opportunity,” she said. “We need to have the courage to speak out against injustice, just as the Arch did. In South Africa, we are seeing deeply troubling trends, such as the resurgence of xenophobia, attacks on whistle-blowers, as well as a relentless assault on our democracy due to rampant corruption,” commented foundation director, Niclas KjellströmMatseke.

The foundation was fortunate enough to receive a number of donations, as well as having the guidance of the Apartheid Museum, to assist in curating the exhibition. Nhlapo said the foundation would thus be responsible for the exhibition. The exhibition will be held at the historic building of the Old Granary, where the Legacy Foundation is also located. Nhlapo says they are grateful for the efforts of the City Council and are happy that the exhibition can be showcased there. The exhibition will be officially opened on March 25 for self-guided tours.

Story continues below Advertisment

More information can be found on the website - https://www.tutu.org.za/. [email protected] Cape Argus