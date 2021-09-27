Desperate pleas for emergency aid after series of house fires over the weekend

Cape Town - Several house fires over the long weekend have left a trail of death, destruction and desperation in communities across Cape Town. Community leaders and activists have made a desperate call for the City to once again facilitate emergency aid in support of residents who have lost their homes in disastrous fires.

House fires were reported in Bonteheuwel, Gugulethu, Ravensmead, Eerste River and Tafelsig. In Tafelsig, a couple and their 7-year-old daughter died in a fire that destroyed their home and displaced two other people. In Ravensmead, three people lost their lives when their wendy house burned down. The fire destroyed 22 other wendy houses, leaving over 150 people destitute.

In Ravensmead, three people died and several people were left destitute when their wendy houses in Milldene Road, burnt down. Councillor for the area Delmaine Cottee said they were trying to secure relief. “Currently, we are trying to source aid and support for the affected families, especially in terms of temporary accommodation. However, with that comes other challenges. It’s not always easy to find suitable places quickly. With the local government now no longer providing emergency aid for affected people, we are having to source other means of accommodation for fire victims.”

The City said since the national government cut grant funding, the local government was no longer able to provide emergency relief for fire victims in the form of starter kits for families to rebuild their structures, except with the declaration of a local disaster. Community activist Deon Carelse, who has been working in Ravensmead since Friday, said that while community leaders and non-government organisations could work to assist fire victims during their time of need the responsibility to assist people to lay with the government. “We are not asking for the government to do anything they cannot. It is because of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato that this has happened. The mayor brought these people here 15 years ago and just forgot about them and the promises he made.

“These people living in wendy houses were supposed to be a temporary measure but now look, they have spent over 15 years here. It is completely disgraceful that this has happened and I blame the mayor for everything. “Currently, we are trying to get accommodation for affected people and the only options are either not suitable or are run down and vandalised. The least the government could do is provide emergency aid while working on providing these people with proper permanent housing and services,” said Carelse. Ravensmead Action Group interim chairperson Jeffrey Oliphant said: “Affected families need the government to get involved and assist them. They need help to rebuild their structures in the interim, as they work to build them proper homes. Residents themselves don’t want to go back to living in wendy houses, they want proper houses and access to suitable services.”

In Gugulethu, NY42, nine structures burnt down on Thursday evening last week, leaving 14 families displaced. One of the victims, Nombulelo Mkhutyukwa, said that her home along with all her belongings had burnt in the fire and she along with her young daughter had been left destitute with nowhere to turn. “We lost everything in that fire. All of it, even my daughter’s clothes, her uniform for crèche – everything is gone. Currently, we are sleeping in a neighbour’s home but at the end of the day, we have nothing left. My other neighbour even miscarried the day of the fire because of the trauma. It would mean so much to us if we received some form of help to help us rebuild our lives.”

In Bonteheuwel, local councillor Angus McKenzie last week announced the community’s fourth fire in a short period. McKenzie said: “This is the fourth fire in a short period in Bonteheuwel, while these fires are not related it does highlight the need for residents to practise the highest level of fire safety procedures. “The City no longer facilitates aid for victims of a house fire because the national government took the budget and service away and passed it on to Sassa. Sassa has failed dismally in implementing it. When the City did it, service was immediately after a fire. However, I do urge the National Government to reconsider this,” said McKenzie.