'Devastating' hoax sees 400 people show up for fake job advert in Cape Town

Cape Town - Over 400 Lotus River residents were left disappointed on Wednesday when they arrived hoping to be employed by the City of Cape Town, only to learn they had fallen for a hoax job post on social media.

Lotus River Ward councillor Patricia van der Ross says she was surprised when she arrived at her office to find long lines of families waiting to sign up for a canal cleaning project.

The drama unfolded after a social media post did the rounds claiming there were 200 jobs available and residents were asked to bring certified copies of their IDs.

Van der Ross says: “I was contacted on Tuesday by residents who asked me and I said I know nothing about this and contacted the official. They told me that there was a project where 50 people fell out, but needed to source the workers from the database.”

EMPATHY: Councillor Patricia van der Ross

She says she told residents that the post was incorrect but on Wednesday, she arrived to find long lines snaking around her office.

“There were mense galore, ek het soe geskrik (There were so many people, I was shocked). I went along the line until I got to the front and saw but here the line starts at my office.

“I asked the lady in the front of the line what they were here for and she said to me it was for this fake job ad. It was so sad to see as some were standing there since 5am.”

FELL VICTIM: Desperate mense forming a queue

Van der Ross says the crowd was disappointed when they learnt there were no jobs, but she assisted them by helping them to register on the City’s database.

“There were whole families who came hoping to work. We found a 16-year-old boy among the crowd looking for work and because people are desperate, they will believe anything and that is unfortunate.

“I helped them register and they left. I ask that people not spread fake or hoax messages like this. It was devastating.”

