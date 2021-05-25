DF Malan High School, named after apartheid prime minister, wants name change

Cape Town - Afrikaans high school DF Malan Hoërskool, in Bellville, has received some push-back since announcing plans to change the name of the school.

The school said it has started the process of reviewing its name, and other symbolic features, in the hopes to create and convey a more inclusive identity.

The school, situated at Frans Conradie Drive, shared last week that following months-long consultations with its school community, they have decided to start the process to review aspects of the school's symbolism, including its name.

Founded in 1951, the school is named after former apartheid prime minister Daniël François Malan, better known as DF Malan, who served from 1948 to 1954. During his incumbency, apartheid policies and violations were cemented, by the then National Party.

The school governing body (SGB) chairperson Andre Roux said the need for a name change has been raised over several years and, more recently, by the school’s alumni.

The school is receiving some push-back by some social media users, regarding the decision taken to change its name.

“The response to a name change has been mixed – it is a topic which creates significant polarisation if raised in isolation. The approach we undertook was to engage with the school community (parents, pupils, teachers and alumni) to reach consensus on the future vision of the school, and to define a clear identity of who we are and what we stand for.

“Only once that had been clarified, have we agreed to now move into a process where the school's symbolism, including the school name, will be measured against the agreed identity and values,” said Roux.

A task team has been formed to identify potential new names and assess its suitability, and to determine the cost implications of a name change, among others.

“No alternative names have yet been asked for. In fact, that is part of the process we are now embarking upon – the identification of suitable names, implications, cost impacts and the best route for transitioning there, from where we are now. It is also important for everyone to realise that as the school governing body, we have a duty to always act in the best interest of the school, which is why we are taking a carefully measured approach to ensure only decisions in the school’s best interest are taken,” added Roux.

The task teams’ findings will be presented to the SGB for final consideration and approval. The school reiterated that it had only started the process and had not decided on a new name, or had a list of potential names.

The principal would not comment on the matter.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The process to change the name of a school is not initiated by the department, but is an SGB decision, which needs departmental approval. It is, therefore, the prerogative of a school to make such an application.”

