DHL Stadium business lounge membership going for up to R9 000

Cape Town - DHL stadium officially opened its Business Lounge on Wednesday, offering annual memberships for up to R9 000 to well-heeled individuals who want to enjoy sporting events and corporate gatherings at the stadium in Green Point. DHL Stadium’s commercial account officer, Vuyolwethu Gabelana, said annual memberships and prices would vary according to the number of people in a group and for what the package was for. The more seats a package the better.

“The pricing will vary. The more seats you purchase per membership the better. At the very top you are looking at nothing above R9 000, and at the bottom nothing above R4 500 for the year. Co-operated individuals will get to enjoy a 20% discount of renting the business lounge for private functions when available,” Gabelana said. The lounge is modelled on international trends with a capacity of 2 100 seats. It offers the best seats in the stadium, right above the halfway line, offering the perfect view of football and rugby matches and concerts. The stadium, built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, has a calendar of 35 to 40 events a year, most of which will become accessible to business lounge members on a pre-emptive basis.

With a shared hospitality space, the team has taken the concept a step further by creating two dedicated areas that will provide a match-day experience for sports and entertainment. This enables people to select a perfect spot that best suits their needs and the experience they wish to have with friends, family or colleagues. The Protea membership deal is ideal for corporate and small to medium-size businesses where client entertainment and networking is key focus.

The Disa membership is aimed at sport fans eager to debate referee decisions and who the player of the match should be. All memberships will include a complimentary season ticket for WP Rugby, which last month was named the primary anchor tenant of the stadium, and will ensure access to all WP and DHL Stormers home matches (excluding quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals). It will also include a first right of refusal to attend most premier football, concert and other entertainment events.