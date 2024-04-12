Docking of Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria cruise liners set to cause traffic headache

Cape Town - Motorists have been advised that increased traffic congestion is anticipated in the coming days, associated with the arrival of two famous cruise liners in the harbour. While Cape Town’s growing profile as a tourist destination boosts the economy, the City said it was aware of the inconvenience of increased congestion and is implementing mitigation measures where possible.

The City anticipates high volumes of traffic, today and tomorrow, attributed to the docking of the Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria cruise liners. While a joint effort was in place to prevent avoidable snarl-ups on and around Nelson Mandela Boulevard, FW De Klerk Boulevard and Buitengracht Street, motorists were being encouraged to plan alternative routes. The Queen Victoria arrived at 7am on Thursday and is expected to depart at 5.30pm today.

The Queen Mary 2 is scheduled to arrive at 5.30am today and depart at 6pm tomorrow. However, these times might be affected by inclement weather. Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said: “Our traffic signal operators will use CCTV cameras to pinpoint the location and extent of vehicle queues throughout the day(s) and activate appropriate signal timing plans to best manage these queues. The aim is to accommodate heavy traffic flows into the CBD, while also accommodating motorists who are leaving the area.

“Operators will be in constant contact with Cape Town Traffic Services and operations personnel at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Where appropriate, variable message signs of the Cape Town Freeway Management System will be used to alert motorists to areas of congestion on roadways.” Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said while these events brought economic stimulation, it had been noted that the traffic flow entering into the city becomes impeded. “Motorists who would normally commute along roads close to and around the Waterfront are urged to consider alternative routes during these periods.

“Further advisory notices will be provided to the media closer to such times where an influx of passengers entering the harbour area is to be expected,” said Smith. Economic growth mayco member, James Vos, said the cruise tourism injected R1.2 billion into the provincial economy between November 2022 and May 2023. “Cape Town has grown massively as a cruise tourism destination. Between 2016 and 2019, each season averaged between 35 and 40 ships arriving at the port in the city. In this 2023/2024 season, the number of ship visits is currently at 67.