CapeargusNews
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service said that it responded to an emergency call at 9am. Picture: African News Agency(ANA)
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service said that it responded to an emergency call at 9am. Picture: African News Agency(ANA)

Documents damaged after fire breaks out at Public Protector office in Cape Town

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - A storeroom and documentation were damaged when a fire broke out at the Public Protector office in Wale Street, Cape Town earlier today.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service said that they responded to an emergency call at 9am. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said that by 10.03am the fire on the fourth floor of the building had been extinguished.

“While the building was evacuated, crews from Roeland Street fire station had managed to contain the blaze to a single room.

“One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and a fire investigator has been requested to ascertain the cause of the fire,” Carelse said.

Cape Argus

MORE ON THIS

City of Cape TownPublic Protector

Share this article: