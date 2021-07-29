Documents damaged after fire breaks out at Public Protector office in Cape Town
Cape Town - A storeroom and documentation were damaged when a fire broke out at the Public Protector office in Wale Street, Cape Town earlier today.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service said that they responded to an emergency call at 9am. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said that by 10.03am the fire on the fourth floor of the building had been extinguished.
“While the building was evacuated, crews from Roeland Street fire station had managed to contain the blaze to a single room.
“One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and a fire investigator has been requested to ascertain the cause of the fire,” Carelse said.