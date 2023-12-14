Dog walkers warned: Hounds of hell stalk and terrorise Cecilia Forest

Cape Town - A woman is searching for the two stray dogs which brutally killed her dog in Cecilia Forest. In the latest such incident, a week ago a dog named Charlie was killed while walking with its owner.

Two dogs, a pit bull and a Labrador mix have been spotted on the mountain wandering about without their owners. After Rose Lemkus shared her painful story of the death of her pet, many people came forward and shared their experiences of attacks. Three such incidents occurred in March and August 2022 and in July this year. She is now on a quest to find the stray dogs.

“I’ve had an overwhelming response to my heartbreaking and traumatic ordeal in which our Charlie was mauled to death in front of me. What is more important is that it has come to light that in the last year there have been two similar attacks by what sounds like the same grey brindle pit bull accompanied by a black lab mix in Cecilia Forest. “In connection with the other victims' owners it is clear to me that this dog kills for fun. He came in at speed, spotted his target, grabbed Charlie and ran off with him in his mouth, as he did on previous occasions.” In the latest incident, a week ago a dog named Charlie was killed while walking with its owner. pic supplied She said she will never be able to get that picture out of her mind.

“However I am determined to stop him from killing again. So if you are a walker in Cecilia or Constantia Nek, if you see them or have seen them, please contact the Parksboard or Constantia Watch SRT who have a mountain unit. The incident took place on the upper Cecilia loop. “If anyone knows anyone living in one of those houses bordering on the park, perhaps reach out with the descriptions. The killer is a light grey pit bull mix with white markings, long tail and taller than a staffy and his companion is a black lab mix who did not get involved but ran off down towards the lower path. “Had I been made aware that this was happening on our mountain I would never have ventured up there and so I would like people to share this so that no one else has to experience the horror and heartbreak we now feel. Our Charlie did not deserve this. Help me to find them.”

Lemkus told the Cape Argus she is still trying to track down the dogs but their owner is also searching. After the attacks the Table Mountain National Park management requested park users to keep their dogs on a leash while visiting the park. “Dogs need to be under control in all areas and on a lead in the designated areas. We received reports of dog attacks in Cecilia Forest and we kindly request park users to be sensitive to other users and remain on designated footpaths at all times.