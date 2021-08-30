Dogs 'were instructed' to attack cats in Manenberg

Cape Town - The Animal Welfare Society has acquitted a pair of Manenberg dogs of wrongdoing after they were confiscated two weeks ago because they were suspected of being involved in the fatal attacks on two cats in the area. The organisation said after studying the CCTV footage of the two attacks, it became apparent that the dogs were acting on the instructions of a person or group of people.

The killings in the area continue, with the number of slain felines now at 43. The latest incident occurred last week, when a tiny ginger kitten was beheaded, and its head was found on the doormat of a resident in Third Avenue in Sherwood Park. Animal Welfare Society spokesperson Alan Perrins said the head was x-rayed and examined by a veterinarian, who determined that it was deliberately chopped off by someone using what appeared to be a sharp-bladed instrument.

Perrins said their suspicions had been confirmed by two experienced animal behaviourists, who independently found that the dogs were “set out to do a job” as instructed, and they did the job to the best of their abilities. “They never picked their owners or the jobs they were given. All along, these poor dogs had no idea that their behaviour towards cats was inappropriate and dangerous, because their learning was based on strong associations spurred on and instructed by cruel human beings. “Now that this inseparable pair of ’broken old souls’, who we have decided to name Bobby and Faith, have formally been given the benefit of the doubt, and an excellent prognosis for total transformation by an esteemed jury of experts, the healing process can begin in earnest and we look forward to giving both of them a brand new ’leash’ on life,” he said.