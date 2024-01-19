Cape Town - Although the City of Cape Town has seen a decrease in the number of assault cases reported during the festive season, it has seen a nearly 10% increase in domestic violence incidents, according to the latest statistics released by the City on enforcement and emergency services in December. According to the statistics, 1 501 cases of assault were reported in 2022, and the number decreased in 2023 when 1 217 case were reported. In December 2022, 520 domestic violence cases were reported, and this increased to 568 in the same month last year.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the Emergency Communication Centre reported a drop in the number of assault incidents reported, but there was a near 10% increase in domestic violence incidents. “Sadly, there are many among us who are not safe in their own homes. Unfortunately, enforcement services can only act when these matters are reported, and I fear that the reported incidents paint an incomplete picture of the true state of affairs,” said Smith. Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society, said he was not surprised by the increase in domestic violence over December.

“Usually, over the festive season or holiday period, domestic cases do increase. It was the same in the Covid period. We saw major increases during the hard lockdown, too. So a lot of other crimes decreased, but those that happened in the confines of a home generally increased,” said Cameron. “So it also poses a threat in very poor areas. And the reason is just that people are far closer to each other and therefore more likely to be involved in some kind of conflict leading to physical conflict. “It'll be interesting to see how they classify why they say assault dropped but domestic violence increased and why they isolate the two because domestic violence would usually increase.”

The City's emergency services also had their hands full, with increases in fires, most notably a more than 30% jump in vegetation fires compared to December 2022. “While fires and weather-related challenges dominated over the peak festive season period, the enforcement services were out and about, getting the job done. “The statistics, compared to the previous December, show an increase in arrests, including drunk driving, notable confiscations of drugs, and illegal firearms.