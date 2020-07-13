Donations for drought-stricken Matzikama

Cape Town - Farmers in Eendekuil in the West Coast District Municipality, and Darling in Swartland Municipality, have donated 40 823kg of grain seed to counterparts in drought-stricken Matzikama, according to Agri Western Cape. Chief executive Jannie Strydom said: “The donations are intended to assist producers whose sustainability is under severe pressure and who no longer have any cash flow. “The wheat, barley and oats seed was left over after the planting season and was given to producers in Bitterfontein and Nuwerus who haven’t had a harvest in five years.” Strydom said drought assistance by Agri Western Cape to the Matzikama district since 2015 has been provided in the form of animal feed. He added: “Agri Western Cape also purchased barley seed for producers in Landplaas and Bitterfontein from its drought relief fund and producers in the province have also donated diesel.

“Parts of the area has had some rain over the past few weeks and some producers have already started planting the donated seed for grazing for livestock in the summer.”

Meanwhile, the management of the Nampo Cape, Bredasdorp Park NPC have cancelled this year’s agricultural trade show. Grain SA spokesperson Alzena Gomes said: “The final decision regarding the Nampo Cape Agricultural Show would have initially been announced at the end of July with the hope of a better indication of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences for mass events. Unfortunately, the difficult, yet responsible decision, had to be made sooner.

“At present, there is no indication what the situation and legislation will be around mass events in September, and the Nampo Cape management cannot reduce or completely mitigate visitor risk in any way.”

The cancellation of Nampo Cape 2020 follows the cancellation of this year’s Nampo Harvest Day.

