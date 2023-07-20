Double murder accused wants to testify, says he is innocent and just a homeless person

Cape Town - The case against the man accused of shooting two tow truck drivers was postponed as he indicated he wanted to testify. The 33-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has gone through the identity parade, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning for the double murder on May 11.

He is accused of killing two men – Darren Lombard of BLL Towing and Ilyaaz Petersen – who were trying to help a motorist involved in an accident near Mowbray, at the intersection of Liesbeek Parkway and the N2. This was the third attempt on Lombard’s life. According to the Daily Voice, in November Lombard put up a R50000 reward for information after shooters pulled up next to him and fired 14 shots towards the driver’s side of his bakkie. The 33-year-old was arrested on June 29 and made his first appearance on July 3.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Mowbray police attended a complaint on Thursday, May 11. “On their arrival at the scene, near to the N2 off-ramp on Liesbeek Parkway, they found the body of an unknown male who had sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “A male who sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed as a result of the injuries sustained. A third male escaped injuries. The suspects fled the scene. This office can confirm that a 33-year-old man was arrested and detained on June 29 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

“The suspect was due to appear in court on the mentioned charges.” He told the court he was innocent and just a homeless person. But the State said there was a witness who could place him at the scene. The accused told the court that he wanted to testify during the bail application.