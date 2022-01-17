Dozens due in court this week for committing various serious crimes

Cape Town - Dozens of suspected criminals are expected to appear in court today after they were arrested on the weekend for numerous crimes. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said integrated police operations conducted throughout the weekend had proved successful judging by the scores of suspects apprehended by officers for serious and violent crimes.

He said: “On Saturday evening, police officers attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team were quick to react to a fatal shooting incident in Batavia Road, Belhar. “Officers were alerted by the police chopper crew that the suspects fled the scene of the crime, where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed whilst a 29-year-old man was shot and wounded. “Within minutes, the team was deployed in the area and arrested the two suspects aged 22 and 25-years-old, and seized three 9mm pistols and ammunition. The murder and attempted murder are suspected to be gang-related as the victims, and the suspects were linked to rival gangs in the area. The suspects are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms,” Traut said.

In a separate incident also in Belhar police, searched a residence in Horn Street. The anti-crime operation led to the arrest of a female drug dealer and the seizure of at least 2000 mandrax tablets. In Khayelitsha, police arrested a 26-year-old man at a tavern in the Green Point section of the township. Traut said: “Officers attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team were deployed in the community to combat serious and violent crimes at the time of the arrest”

“Patrons were searched which led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm pistol in the suspect’s possession. He was disarmed and arrested and will make his court appearance in Khayelitsha tomorrow.” Meanwhile, Western Cape detectives successfully arrested 534 suspects during last week’s Operation Vutha Hawe. The suspects were sought by police for various serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, business robbery, house robbery, and assault.