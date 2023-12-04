Dr Nomafrench Mbombo gets honorary professor title from UWC

Cape Town - The Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness has received news about her honorary title from the University of the Western Cape over the weekend, for her sustained and outstanding contribution inside and outside the realms of academia. And while the title will only come into effect in January 2024, Mbombo could not help herself but share the good news l with her followers on social media.

Mbombo, who despite facing challenges of patriarchy, discrimination, and scepticism about her abilities in her younger days, said it was perseverance that helped her climb the ladder, to attain the many goals she had set for herself. Fondly known as Mama Health, Mbombo first became a clinician and manager at all levels of health care in different provinces across the country. Mama Health in her younger days. Picture: Facebook She also served in the national department as a national ministry appointee to the national confidential inquiries probe into maternal deaths, as well as technically assisted provincial maternal health authorities across the country on sexual and reproductive health issues. Internationally Mbombo’s name also carried power, as she has presented keynote addresses

Before coming to the political arena, Mbombo was an associate professor who contributed to health through teaching and research. As such, she produced many health professionals during her tenure and collaborated in many initiatives across Africa and the world, again attributing her success to her passion and perseverance. “No matter whether you are in politics or not, you need to know what drives you as your person.

“Essentially, you need to have clarity on what your ‘why’ is – the one thing that gives you motivation to get up in the morning and to make a difference each day. “As long as you know what that calling is, you will be able to succeed over time even in the face of adversity,” she said. Currently as a political head of a health department, she stands on a foundation of three academic qualifications and professional experience in health spanning more than 30 years.