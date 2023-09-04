Draft baboon management plan to be finalised by end of September ‘if all goes as planned’

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (JTT) says that if all goes as planned, the draft Baboon Strategic Management Plan will be finalised by the end of September. The JTT, which consists of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, said that once the draft plan was finalised, engagements with communities from baboon-affected areas.

It will also call for nominations for representatives from recognised community organisations from affected areas, NGOs and other stakeholders, to serve on the Baboon Advisory Group. In July 2023, the three spheres of government signed a Memorandum of Agreement setting the foundation for cooperation between the three parties for a more sustainable management plan for the Cape Peninsula’s Chacma baboon population. Since then the JTT has met regularly to finalise the draft Baboon Strategic Management Plan (BSMP).

Draft Baboon Strategic Management Plan The JTT has assessed the comments received from residents, stakeholders, and interested and affected parties during the participation period (27 January 2023 to 31 March 2023), inclusive of the submissions made at the JTT’s stakeholder engagement on 3 March 2023 in Tokai. All of the 800 individual comments received are being considered as the JTT works toward finalising the draft plan by the end of September 2023.

Once finalised, the public and stakeholders will be engaged in developing local-level solutions. Meetings with individual communities in close proximity to baboons’ natural habitat Once the plan has been finalised, the JTT will commence with engagements with the affected communities to collaborate on area-specific solutions and strategies applicable to that community.

The meetings will commence in October 2023, and the intention is to finalise the community engagements within two to three months, pending unforeseen delays

At the community meetings, the JTT will present an analysis of human-baboon conflict issues in the affected neighbourhood/area

The JTT intends to propose possible short, medium, and long-term strategies for the specific area for consideration and discussion by the affected community

The affected communities are encouraged to propose strategies, actions and interventions from their side

The JTT will give more information about the dates and venues for the community engagements well in advance The intention is to operationalise the BSMP with specific local strategies that address the different needs, circumstances, resources and geographical concerns of impacted communities, to ensure these are best suited and most appropriate to their respective areas, and are supported by residents as far as possible. Strategic Fencing The JTT is investigating the feasibility of fences in areas where these may be the most effective in keeping baboons out of the urban areas, and in their natural habitat, as far as possible.

The feasibility is based on the terrain, landownership, available funding and the best return on investment, amongst other considerations. A report summarising the possible locations which may be considered for strategic fencing is being prepared and will be made available when completed. Baboon Advisory Group

In October, the JTT will call on recognised community organisations such as ratepayers associations from baboon-affected areas, advocacy groups and research institutions to nominate a mandated representative to serve on the Baboon Advisory Group (BAG). The group will advise the JTT on achieving the intended outcomes of the management plan and support its implementation, while ensuring relevant feedback between constituencies and the JTT. The nominations, together with a motivation for the organisation to be represented on the BAG, will have to be submitted to the joint task team for consideration.

As such, the JTT is informing communities and interested parties, in advance, to prepare for nominations and motivations by October. More information about where and how to submit a nomination and motivation will be made available in due course. Animal-proof bins The JTT noted that the City had finalised an order for locks to be fitted to refuse bins in areas frequented by baboons.