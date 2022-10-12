Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Driver to appear in court after teen slammed on to nearby roof dies in hospital

Tatum Hendricks died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained when she was struck by a speeding car and landed on a nearby roof. Picture: Supplied

Published 37m ago

Cape Town - A 32-year-old man was set to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with culpable homicide following the death of an 18-year-old – but the matter was not on the roll.

Tatum Hendricks died in hospital on Monday from injuries sustained when she was struck by a speeding car and landed on a nearby roof in Bluegum Street, Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg on Tuesday confirmed that: “A 32-year-old male was arrested on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

“The suspect will make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s court (Tuesday).”

However, the docket was sent back to the Bishop Lavis police for further investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said yesterday that “the case was not placed on the court roll today”.

“The docket has been returned to the investigating officer for further investigation. The suspect is likely to appear on Wednesday or Thursday.”

This follows a report by the police, who said the crash was under investigation.

Police said the man, who drove a maroon Opel Corsa, was speeding down Bonteheuwel Avenue towards Bluegum Street where he struck one man and later hit Hendricks.

The impact flung Hendricks’s body onto the roof of the house, where the car had crashed into a wall.

Community members were outraged after the news of Hendricks’ passing was shared on social media.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “A full investigation will ensure that justice will be served effectively for the family, friends and people of Bonteheuwel for this heinous crime that has taken the life of a beautiful young lady.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus

