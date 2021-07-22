DRM working tirelessly to address flooding incidents due to heavy rainfall

Cape Town - The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRM) reiterated its commitment to continue their efforts to assist communities across the Metro that have been severely affected by this year’s winter rains. It said it will offer much-needed supplies to some areas and, possibly, relocate residents from some of the severely affected areas.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said, over the past weeks, the DRM centre has been hard at work in assisting affected communities, through coordinated efforts with humanitarian organisations. “In response to the heavy rainfall over the past two weeks, City teams have conducted hundreds of on-site assessments to see what assistance they can provide to flood-affected residents, residing in low-lying informal settlements. “Residents living in Klipfontein Mission Station, Enkanini, in Lwandle, Freedom Park in Ottery, and Overcome Heights,the RR-section in Khayelitsha, and other areas, were assisted with milling, sand, flood kits and sandbags. These measures were also issued to several informal settlements.

“Unfortunately, in most areas that were hardest hit, there are no preventative measures that could be implemented, other than relocation to suitable land,” said Powell. Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “Before the winter rains, the City implemented flood-mitigation measures, such as digging trenches, delivering milling material to raise the ground level, and providing plastic sheeting and sandbags where possible. “These interventions continue, and City teams will remain on standby. We encourage residents, who are at risk of experiencing localised flooding, to please consider some interventions, such as making their own sandbags, digging trenches to lead water away from entrances of dwellings, and using plastic and other waterproofing materials where possible,” said Booi.