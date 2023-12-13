‘Drunken’ outing ends in a drowning at Milnerton beach

Cape Town - A man died while another was taken to hospital after a drowning incident at the Lagoon Beach in Milnerton. Unconfirmed reports suggested that the pair were part of a group which was reportedly drinking at the beach on Monday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said residents heard someone shouting for help. “At 1.42pm on Monday, NSRI Melkbosstrand duty crew and CoCT (City of Cape Town) water rescue network were activated following eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress at Milnerton Lagoon Beach. “Milnerton SLC (Surf Lifesaving Club) lifeguards, CoCT lifeguards, NSRI Melkbosstrand rescue swimmers, Law Enforcement officers and Marine Unit, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Services, WC Government Health EMS, Community Medics, ER24 ambulance services and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded.

“Local residents, hearing shouts for help, had investigated and on noticing two men caught in rip currents they rushed to the beach to assist. “A local male resident used an NSRI pink rescue buoy, stationed at the beach, to rescue both men to the beach where one man, 25, collapsed unconscious and one man, 30, appeared to be in a serious condition. They are both from Zimbabwe.” He said the 25-year-old man’s pulse stopped and he stopped breathing, and lifeguards initiated CPR efforts.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the 25-year-old man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased. “The 30-year-old man was transported to hospital by an ER24 ambulance in a critical condition. Family and friends received counselling. Police have opened an inquest docket.” Lambinon said it appeared that a group of friends had been at the beach since mid-morning when the men were caught in rip currents while swimming. “We are appealing to bathers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.”