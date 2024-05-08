DSD says no call was made for psychosocial support after Shasha-Lee November, 6, was kidnapped

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development says it was not at fault for failing kidnapped victim, 6-year-old Shasha-Lee November. In a response to the media, they said they had no records of a call for psychosocial support for the minor or her family, prior to and after her disappearance.

This week, during an interview, former top cop Dawood Laing, who had been the station commander in Philippi at the time of the disappearance, said social workers had failed the child after concerns of neglect and behavioural issues were reported to their offices by individuals and her school, Belmor Primary, in Hanover Park. Shasha-Lee vanished outside of her home in Groenall Walk, Hanover Park, on May 3, 2015. She would now be 16 years old. Laing, together with her sister, Jasmine Harris and community activist, Saafia Samuels, said this week that police should have looked closer to home when looking for evidence and suspects.