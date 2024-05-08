DSD says no call was made for psychosocial support after Shasha-Lee November, 6, was kidnapped

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development says it was not at fault for failing kidnapped victim, 6-year-old Shasha-Lee November.
In a response to the media, they said they had no records of a call for psychosocial support for the minor or her family, prior to and after her disappearance.
This week, during an interview, former top cop Dawood Laing, who had been the station commander in Philippi at the time of the disappearance, said social workers had failed the child after concerns of neglect and behavioural issues were reported to their offices by individuals and her school, Belmor Primary, in Hanover Park.
Shasha-Lee vanished outside of her home in Groenall Walk, Hanover Park, on May 3, 2015.
She would now be 16 years old. Laing, together with her sister, Jasmine Harris and community activist, Saafia Samuels, said this week that police should have looked closer to home when looking for evidence and suspects.
Laing said the parents, Sandra and Calvin November, both deceased who were drug addicts, were not properly interrogated by detectives as in the case of missing Joshlin Smith, from Saldanha Bay.
In their response, DSD said: “The Western Cape Department of Social Development has no records of any need for psychosocial support services for Shasha-Lee November or her family before or after her disappearance. The only record we have is that of a Designated Child Protection Organisation of foster care placement for the siblings, of which we cannot provide the details for the children’s safety and well-being.
“Members of the public are encouraged to report cases of child abuse to the nearest DSD local office, or call the toll-free number 0800 220 250.”
Cape Argus