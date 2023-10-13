Dunoon mother accused of raping her son, 10: ‘We really need help for his safety’

Cape Town - Dunoon residents were shocked when they found out that a woman of 42 had allegedly been raping her 10-year-old son. An informant, who asked not to be named, said she heard the boy crying last Friday.

“When I went to find out what happened, the child said his mom was raping him. This had apparently been happening for many years but the boy and his sister kept quiet about it. “I couldn’t believe what I heard. I told them I wanted to record this because no one was going to believe me, I did and he said it over and again that he was raped.” She said the boy’s screams had been heard even before that day.

“We never knew that is what was happening, but on that day things started to make sense because that boy had been re-enacting what had been done to him. He simulated sex with the other kids and even had condoms with him, now that the mother completely took his innocence.” The community member said on Monday that the 10-year-old suffered an epileptic attack. “I found out that he was in hospital and then I called the police and told them about what I was told. They then arrested the mother and she was in police custody for two days.

“On Wednesday, she came back home because there were no statements to back up the claim, and the boy said he wanted his mother. “She was released and that got residents frustrated and angry. We want her out of the area, we want the child to be taken from her, she is a monster. “We have spoken to the police but they didn’t listen, and now we are stuck, we don’t know what to do with the boy.”