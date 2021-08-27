Duo busted in Killarney Gardens for possessing crystal meth worth R7 million

Cape Town - Police have arrested two suspects in Cape Town for possession of drugs worth R7 million. In a statement released on Friday, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an integrated team conducted an operation in the Milnerton area on Thursday.

He said members of Crime Intelligence (CI) and the Provincial Integrated Task Team conducted a joint operation at Baltimore Park in Killarney Gardens, Milnerton. Van Wyk said that during the operation, officers found and confiscated 11 bags of crystal meth with an estimated street value of R7 million. The drugs weighed approximately 20kg.

He said two suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested. The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once charged. In an unrelated incident, police arrested three men aged between 24 and 28 in Manenberg and Delft on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition on Wednesday.

Van Wyk said officers attached to the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were conducting stop-and-search operations when they were informed about suspicious persons in Patricia Court in Heideveld. He said officers acted on the information and found two men sitting in the residential flats. The men were cornered, and officers recovered a 7.65 pistol with seven rounds of ammunition in the dustbin on which the men were sitting. The firearm was sent for ballistic testing to confirm whether it had been used in the commission of a crime.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged. In Delft, CI members in conjunction with members attached to Operation Lockdown II were conducting search-and-seizure operations in Blikkiesdorp. At a premises in T-Block, officers found a suspect in possession of a 9mm Glock pistol with six rounds of 9mm ammunition and no serial number.