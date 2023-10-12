Duo shot in cold blood at Unathi in Crossroads

Cape Town - The blood-letting on the Cape Flats continues, with two more murders in Crossroads. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said circumstances surrounding a shooting at Chris Hani Crescent in Unathi, Crossroads are under investigation.

Nyanga police responded to the incident involving two men, aged 29 and 31, at about 2.15pm on Tuesday. On arrival they discovered one body with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street, covered with a blanket. When conducting further investigation, officers discovered another body inside a yard, also with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Nyanga community police forum (CPF) chairperson Dumisani Qwebe said the two were suspected to be part of a gang of five but the other three managed to escape.

“Not only was I at the scene, I also visited both families of the deceased to show my support and relay condolences. As a CPF I encourage young people to stay away from gang life because once one is affiliated with that life, it’s not easy to part ways.” Action Society spokesperson Ian Cameron said the number of shootings and killings reported lately “seem like a never-ending situation. It’s one bloodbath after the other.” “With all these recent killings, as Action Society, we have also noticed that there’s a definite increase in the slaughter of women and children.”