Durbanville SAPS has recorded a spike in car theft

Cape Town - Police in Durbanville say they are concerned about an increase in thefts of expensive cars in the suburb. Motorists have been warned to take extra measures to secure their vehicles as thieves are using high-end electronic devices to clone or decode the ignition to steal vehicles.

This month, at least four cars were stolen in the early hours. In the first weekend of this month, between Friday and Saturday, a Toyota Hilux Legend bakkie, a Toyota Fortuner, a Renault Sandero and a Range Rover were reported stolen. Police said in a statement: “A Renault Sandero was stolen in Nassau Street from out of the complainant’s garage in the Stellenberg area. The complainant’s house was also ransacked, and liquor and a TV were stolen. “A Toyota Hilux Legend bakkie was stolen in Mountain View Drive, Stellenberg area. A Toyota Fortuner was stolen on the corner of Stepping Stones and Summer Close, Eversdal area, and a Range Rover was stolen in Ongegund Street, Durbanville.”

Councillor Theresa Uys said: “I have been informed about the ongoing car theft. The incidents are reported to have happened mostly to residents who are staying in apartments and those who don’t have secure space to park their cars, making them vulnerable to thieves. Currently the City is working closely with SAPS, law enforcement and neighbourhood watches hoping to get to the bottom of this situation.” Durbanville CPF spokesperson Louise Buttner said these incidents generally involved well organised groups which targeted newer vehicles with which they could jam the signals of keyless remotes. “The CPF is very concerned about the spike in stolen cars and is working with SAPS to educate residents on security measures they must put in place.