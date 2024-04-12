Dutch runners to raise funds for four schools in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - Dutch runners from the Run4Schools Foundation are aiming to raise R600 000 for four schools in Mitchells Plain at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon this weekend. The funds will be used for in-school programmes, to upgrade infrastructure and for after-school activities at Alpine Primary, Northwood Primary, Tafelsig Primary and Cascade Primary.

A member of the management team at Run4Schools Foundation, Kaylin Cedras, said a lack of resources at the schools was their motivation. “I come from Mitchells Plain. Born and raised in a place most people fear. “You witness your younger self in those pupils you work with and being able to instil hope within them puts a smile on my face. It’s a purposeful meaning and that’s why they lie deep in my heart,” she said.

Alpine Primary principal, Natasha Pather, said they were grateful for the initiative. “Our vision is to create as many extra-mural and co-curricular activities as possible, because it will keep the pupils off the street. The area in which Alpine is situated (Beacon Valley) is riddled with violence. “We are creating opportunities for pupils to be safe but also for them to hone their skills,” she said.

The Run4Schools Foundation began in Mitchells Plain two decades ago after founder Leslie Pangemanan visited South Africa from the Netherlands and saw the need for sports development and an upgrade of school infrastructure in the area. “I always like to help, assist and inspire children and I feel emotional that we are still able to mean something,” he said. Regarding the race, Pangemanan said he ran one of his best times last year, and wanted to run for a silver medal again.

“I am 51 and I won’t break records anymore, but I put my heart on the line. Runners should run for more than themselves and cherish every moment,” he said. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Cape Town has become a runner’s paradise and we’re proud to be a preferred destination for road running. We pride ourselves on hosting world-class events where participants enjoy a seamless experience.” The 56km ultramarathon will take place tomorrow and the 21km half-marathon will be held on Sunday.