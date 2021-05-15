Dwarskersbos resident escapes unharmed after finding puff adder under his desk

Cape Town - Earlier this week, a resident from Dwarskersbos in West Coast District Municipality managed to escape a potentially dangerous encounter with a puff adder.

Karel Rode managed to avoid a dangerous situation on Tuesday, thanks to the guidance of Ettienne Swanepoel from Dwarskersbos Snake Rescue and Conservation.

Karel was sitting at his desk that morning when he heard what sounded like someone using the neighbour’s outside tap.

“This morning I started working in my office, heard a strange gurgling sound and investigated it outside. On my return I found the puff adder under my desk,” Rode said.

On his return to the study, he didn’t just find the snake under his desk, but the snake was just on the other side, near his feet.

Rode said that prior contact with Swanepoel helped him know that keeping the snake in visual contact was key to avoid a disastrous situation.

“Karel and his wife are nature lovers and are always eager to learn and know more about snakes. Karel immediately moved away and phoned me while keeping a eye on the snake,” Swanepoel recounted.

“Due to my vehicle still in for repair, I asked Karel if he would be able to safely cover the snake with a bucket to allow me time to organise transport.

“When I arrived they were both very calm and relaxed with the snake covered with a container making it an easy capture,” Swanepoel explained.

“The puffy was no further than 1m away from Karel's feet and did not strike, only hissed and warned.

“With experience, I have learned that your actions and attitude when encountering a snake will determine the snakes behaviour.”

Swanepoel advised that in such tricky situations it was best to stay calm, and to not threaten or aggravate the snake.

“Get yourself safe and observe. If possible try to safely isolate the snake and phone a trained professional.”

