E-hailing driver brutally beaten, set alight in Parkwood mob justice has been identified

Cape Town - Grassy Park police say they have identified the e-hailing driver who was brutally beaten and set alight by a group of residents in Parkwood. Thirty-one-year-old Abongile Mafalala from Du Noon is believed to be the man brutally murdered by Parkwood residents on Tuesday morning, in a disastrous attack that unfolded in the wake of false kidnapping rumours.

The Grassy Park policing precinct said it identified Mafalala soon after his murder while investigating circumstances that led to his murder, and discovered an unexpected gang element to the incident. Grassy Park Police Station commander Dawood Laing said: “We can confirm that no person was abducted or attempted to be abducted. “A witness made contact with SAPS to inform us about the alleged kidnapping of a child or children.

“No member of the public could identify or notify SAPS of any victim or victims that were kidnapped or in the process of being kidnapped.” Picture: supplied. Laing said unconfirmed information indicates that two gangsters robbed the Uber driver, and when he resisted they cried wolf and called out that Mafalala wanted to take two children. “The community was emotional about fake information circulating on social media, and they all acted and partook in this brutal murder.

“Several gangsters were seen searching the deceased’s vehicle for valuables and even removing three alloy wheels with tyres before the vehicle was set alight. “Two suspects were also seen searching through the pockets of the victim after he was severely beaten and left for dead before him being set on fire. “This was a criminal attack on an innocent man started by gangsters and the community completing this brutal attack.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder, detectives are reviewing video footage, and arrests are imminent. “We cannot follow our emotions to commit these crimes and even showed our children how to kill a person,” Laing said. [email protected]