E-haling associations warns against 'fake e-hailing' operators, apps as crimes in the industry surge

Cape Town - Police and e-hailing service providers have warned commuters to be vigilant of “fake” operators using the service to target and lure victims to commit serious crime. This week, Table View police station Captain, Adriana Chandler, sent out a strong warning to residents to be vigilant when making use of the e-hailing services which have been linked to rape and robberies.

The Western Cape E-hailing Association commended police for blowing the whistle, and cautioned commuters to be wary of “fake profiles and fake apps”. Chandler has been updating the Table View Community Police Forum (CPF) Facebook page, to warn the public about the increase in crimes. But this time, she extended her warning to the entire country.

The Weekend Argus also reported how the Greater Table View Action Forum and CPF had engaged with the station commander, Tjikamba Markus Mbangu, in an imbizo about the increase in crime. “Communities making use of e-hailing services are urged to be extra vigilant,” said Chandler. “Make sure the make of the vehicle and the registration number of the vehicle corresponds with the information shown on the mobile application.

“The app should also indicate the name of the person transporting the client: make sure to ask the driver his or her name. “Ensure that there is only one person in the e-hailing vehicle. “Crimes such as robberies and rapes have been linked to e-hailing services in the Western Cape province.

“Although this type of crime has not been reported in the Table View precinct, the community is urged to be cautious and vigilant when making use of this service anywhere in the country.” In November 2023, a woman was robbed and stabbed in an e-hailing vehicle along Wetton Road in Kenilworth. Siyabonga Hlabisa, chairperson of the Western Cape E-hailing Association, said they were on board with the police and engaging with service providers to make their apps safer.

“We are working to formalise and upgrade app services with providers. “People need to be aware of the driver’s profile and we are glad that police are alerting the public.” Sandra Buyole, public relations manager, at Bolt, said they were aware of criminals using e-hailing services to commit crime.

She said they had improved their app, which now allows for recording of trips. “Crimes against ride-hailing drivers continue to be a national issue of great concern. “Our efforts are focused on ensuring there is co-ordination by law enforcement, local authorities, the police and the government to ensure these types of incidents are properly investigated and prosecuted.

“Through our partnership with the AA, drivers and passengers can access an emergency response service integrated into the app. “Activating this shares the driver’s details and location with AA’s 24/7 contact centre, then deploys private security and emergency services. “Bolt shares information about danger hot spots with drivers, and they can decline a trip if concerned about the safety of the pick-up location.