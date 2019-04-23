Criminals took no respite over the Easter weekend and law-enforcement agencies had their hands full with arrests for various crimes. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - Criminals took no respite over the Easter weekend and law-enforcement agencies had their hands full with arrests for various crimes. These efforts will see many suspects in different courts today, beginning with four suspects – aged 33, 35, and two aged 36 – arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and dealing in drugs.

The AGU members pursued information and arrested the four suspects, seized a firearm and large quantities of drugs in Plumstead.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that in a targeted raid, AGU members with “much-needed intelligence”, pounced on two residences in Plumstead.

In one dwelling in Normandy Village, police members made several arrests. Potelwa said items confiscated included 370 ecstasy tablets, 34 live rounds of ammunition for a 9mm firearm, three 9mm firearm magazines, one Vector Z88 firearm, a large quantity of different sizes of plastic bags and one business transaction book.

She said in a second dwelling in Gull Road in Southfield, AGU members arrested another suspect aged 36 for dealing in drugs. Items confiscated include 1 544 ecstasy tablets, three large containers of dagga and cash amounting to R51 000.

In another incident, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Major Offences Reaction Team arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Van Wyk said they also followed up information relating to alleged gangsters with firearms in Erica Court, Manenberg.

He said the members searched an address in Erica Court and found a 30-year-old man in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to see if it could be linked to other crimes,” Van Wyk said.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said their CCTV paid off and assisted with the arrest of three cable thieves in Freedom Farm near Delft on Monday. They recovered 106m of cable.

Solomons said officers were alerted by their radio controller who had observed the trio digging up cables.

“The officers immediately responded and caught the men.”

Solomons said hours later a fourth man, aged 36, was arrested in the same area for being in possession of 300m of cable.

[email protected]