Easter weekend preparedness under way in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Emergency cases are expected to see an upsurge this Easter weekend, with several departments already ramping up services as a preventive step. Provincial Health and Wellness Department spokesperson Natalie Watlington said the department’s emergency centres witnessed thousands of cases each weekend, with approximately 4500 to 6000 of these requiring admission to hospital.

“We have seen in the past that over Easter weekends these numbers tend to increase due to trauma cases such as stabbings, gunshots, gender-based violence, and vehicle and pedestrian incidents,” Watlington said. In anticipation of an increase in incidents, the City said it would be implementing its Easter safety plan, an extension of its festive season safety plan. The plan involves a number of City departments assigning resources to designated priority areas, including on the roads, at events, public amenities and other areas attracting increased visitors over this period. The City said its enforcement services would be working with the police, Central Improvement Districts and Neighbourhood Watches, with measures in place for the long weekends following Easter. Enforcement agencies would also be patrolling crime hot spots.

JP Smith, the Mayco member for Safety and Security, said: “One of our key priorities over Easter is road safety. Historically, this period is associated with an increase in motor vehicle accidents and related fatalities. “Our appeal to motorists staying within City limits over the period is to refrain from drinking and driving. To those going away on holiday, make sure that your vehicles are in a good condition. “The City will be hosting a two-day operation Exodus later this week for long-distance transport operators, but the message to all road users is to obey the law at all times, particularly that of sticking to the speed limit.”

Premier Alan Winde said Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell would release a detailed plan for the Easter period during the launch of the Easter Safety Plan on Thursday. “Just as during the festive season, the Western Cape is again expecting a significant movement of vehicular traffic as many people are intending to travel to various destinations, including into the province, during the long weekend.” [email protected]