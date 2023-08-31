EFF blames drug dealer for deaths of three members who were gunned down

Cape Town - Three EFF members were gunned down in Mfuleni. The political activists Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot on Tuesday night at about 10pm.

The EFF said its members had a tiff with a drug dealer it suspected could be linked to the murders. Provincial spokesperson Unathi Ntame said: “It is with heavy hearts and sadness to announce the untimely death of three politically active members of the EFF. “The EFF leadership in the province and Cape Metro region were informed about this callous act and immediately rushed to the scene, only to find two lifeless bodies of Feketsha and Mtsila on the ground, while Fatyela died on arrival at hospital. A part of us has died with them.”

Luyanda Mtsila was killed in Mfuleni. Picture: Supplied He added that apart from being active EFF ground forces, the three were also community activists who served and jealously guarded their community and its people. “They were respected in their community for always fighting against any corruption or selling of plots, fighting against crime and gender-based violence (GBV), and actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community.

“It has been established that the aforementioned fighters were part of the ward 108 Shukushukuma Informal Settlement Committee in Mfuleni, and the committee had resolved to demolish the house of a drug dealer in their ward. “As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer threatened them and subsequent to his threat all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down,” Ntame said. “These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing, community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who died in their line of duty in service of their community.

“We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and loved ones with the hope that they will find solace in these difficult times.” Lubabalo Feketsha was murdered in Mfuleni. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that the provincial serious crime unit was investigating the murders. “This office confirms that Mfuleni police were called out to Shukushukuma Street in Mfuleni on Tuesday evening.