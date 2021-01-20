EFF condemn 'inhumane action' of Worcester cops for sjambok assault

Cape Town – The EFF in the Western Cape is calling for the three police officers to be brought to book, after they were caught on camera assaulting a group of men with a sjambok.

In a 30-minute video that surfaced on social media, the officers can be seen confronting the men, one was seen sjamboking another man, while another officer was searching and slapping a second man.

In a tweet, EFF condemned what they called an "inhumane action" of the police officers. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said after the circulation of the video on social media platforms depicting the police officials' actions on Tuesday, the Saps in the Western Cape has with immediate effect, instituted a probe.

Potelwa said the investigation is led by the Worcester Cluster Commander, Major General Nomthetheleli Mene. Preliminary findings have revealed that the incident occurred on Monday, in Worcester near an industrial area.

She said the police vehicle in the video belongs to Ceres police station (shown by the marking on the side of the van) but is currently utilised by a police unit in Worcester. The police officials captured in the video, have been identified and are Saps employees attached to a unit in Worcester and the two individuals (one searched, slapped and another sjamboked) are yet-to-be identified and interviewed as part of the investigation.