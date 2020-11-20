EFF gives Brackenfell High School a week to mete out punishment to ’racist’ staff

Cape Town - Protesting EFF members have given Brackenfell High School exactly seven days to mete out punishment to “racist” staff and SGB members. Speaking at the EFF protest on Friday afternoon, EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini said that the organisation would not back down should nothing be done about racism at the school. Dlamini said: “We came here to demonstrate that we will not tolerate racism in this country. Last week Monday a number of residents from this community masqueraded as parents of Brackenfell High learners and violently assaulted our members who were protesting peacefully. ’’We are here to tell racist people that we will not tolerate such in South Africa.” Dlamini was supported by an impressive group of EFF leaders from different provinces who flew in for the anti-racism protest march in Brackenfell.

Among the leaders present were the party’s national secretary, Veronica Mente, spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and provincial chairpersons from KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said that he was more than satisfied with the decisive response from the national EFF body .

“It seems in Cape Town that some white people believe the province is a Boer republic and they are justified in their racist behaviour. We are to tell them otherwise.

’’As long as the EFF is in this province, the Western Cape will never become an independent, racist state,” said Xego.

Xego said that should the school not meet their demands, the party would come to occupy the school.

Also present at the protest was the South African Human Rights Commission commissioner, Chris Nissen, who said he came to the protest as a means to further investigate and observe the situation in the Brackenfell area while the EFF were conducting their protest.

Nissen said: “We have opened an investigation into the situation here in Brackenfell. The EFF have a right to protest. It is their constitutional right. However, they should be able to do so responsibly.

’’Today the EFF did not abide by the rules and regulations and that just makes things worse. Our main concern at the moment is of course the children who should be writing their exams and now were unable to.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has also weighed in on the events, thanking the police for their professional management of the protest.

Winde said: “I want to thank the South African Police Service and law enforcement for their professional management of today’s protest in Brackenfell, by working to ensure that the conditions of the gathering were enforced and that the school, its learners and teachers were protected.

“Today, the EFF did not abide by their own agreement with the SAPS and the City in multiple respects, which is unacceptable. This, after the conditions were confirmed again just yesterday in a meeting with all role players.”

Winde added: “I am also very concerned after viewing today’s footage that EFF members and leaders had absolute disregard for Covid-19 regulations. Most members attending the march did not wear masks and failed to keep a safe distance.

’’The total number of EFF members in attendance, over 2 000, also far exceeds the 500 members required for outside gatherings in terms of the regulations promulgated under the Disaster Management Act.

“This at the same time as the Cape Metro is starting to see a notable increase in Covid-19 cases.

“We expect investigations into this conduct in line with these regulations, as this protest could now be a major super-spreader event.”

