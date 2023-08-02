Eight-month-old Bonteheuwel baby died of lung infection, according to autopsy results

Cape Town - Despite an autopsy result which showed that her baby had died of a viral lung infection, eight-month-old Qiran Chaterbury’s mom Zaida Adams-Chaterbury yesterday insisted that he had not been sick on the day he died at a daycare centre in Bonteheuwel.
“I accept the autopsy results but at the same time I wish I can see everything in writing. The detective told us to wait till the end of the month to receive the copy of the results,” said Adams-Chaterbury.
Her son died on June 5 at Linda’s Daycare in Bonteheuwel, which was subsequently shut last week by the Western Cape Education Department, following an investigation, because it was non-compliant in the norms and standards for safety as prescribed by the Children’s Act.
The department issued a notice of enforcement for closure on July 19. Linda’s Daycare had a right to appeal the decision as per the act within 10 days.
Co-founder of Linda’s Daycare, Kim Theunissen Davids, said it was a bitter-sweet moment to say goodbye.
“We cared for baby Qiran with great diligence; we are disappointed in the parents for their negligence. It was important for the parents to prioritise the health and well-being of Qiran and communicate honestly.
“We at Linda’s Daycare had clear policies and guidelines in place regarding sick children but the parents chose to provide us with inaccurate information about his health issues.”
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “I sincerely hope that reaching this chapter in this painful series will bring a peace that surpasses all understanding and, most importantly, stops the horrible and horrendous rumours that have been associated with the pain this death has brought. My deepest condolences continue to go out to the family during this extremely difficult time.”