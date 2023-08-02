Eight-month-old Bonteheuwel baby died of lung infection, according to autopsy results

Cape Town - Despite an autopsy result which showed that her baby had died of a viral lung infection, eight-month-old Qiran Chaterbury’s mom Zaida Adams-Chaterbury yesterday insisted that he had not been sick on the day he died at a daycare centre in Bonteheuwel. “I accept the autopsy results but at the same time I wish I can see everything in writing. The detective told us to wait till the end of the month to receive the copy of the results,” said Adams-Chaterbury.

Her son died on June 5 at Linda’s Daycare in Bonteheuwel, which was subsequently shut last week by the Western Cape Education Department, following an investigation, because it was non-compliant in the norms and standards for safety as prescribed by the Children’s Act. The department issued a notice of enforcement for closure on July 19. Linda’s Daycare had a right to appeal the decision as per the act within 10 days. Co-founder of Linda’s Daycare, Kim Theunissen Davids, said it was a bitter-sweet moment to say goodbye.