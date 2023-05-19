Elderly brothers stabbed during house robbery by men asking for water

Cape Town - Two elderly brothers were stabbed by men who pretended to ask for water. One of the Ocean View siblings, Gerald Geldenhuis, died three days before his 84th birthday and the other is fighting for his life.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 2pm. A relative who asked not to be named said before the other brother – James Geldenhuis, 73 – was rushed to hospital, and he told them what happened. “He was found by a neighbour who came around to see them. The door was closed but he managed to shout for attention. Both brothers were on the floor with multiple stab wounds,” the man said.

“The neighbour came to call me and told me what happened.” He told the Cape Argus the 73-year-old victim asked them to record what happened. “He asked us to take out our phones and record so that if he doesn’t make it, his statement can be sent to the police. It was a robbery, James was standing outside when one of the suspects asked for water and cigarettes.

“He went inside the house while his brother was sitting in the lounge, then four men went inside the house and stabbed the 83-year-old. “One of them went into the kitchen, picked up a kettle with boiling water and threw it at the man who was trying to help him. “The suspect then stabbed the 73-year-old several times, and then they took the TV and sound system, closed the door and casually walked out. We could see he tried to open the door by the bloody handprints on the wall but he collapsed next to his brother.”

The relative said the brothers had big hearts and didn’t mind sharing what they had with others. “I am not surprised that they were helping people who needed water. “Everyone knew them and that is why some neighbours chased the suspects.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Ocean View SAPS was investigating a house robbery, murder and attempted murder. “This follows an incident that happened at about 2.40pm at premises in Capricorn Way, Ocean View. An 83-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and his brother was injured. “According to reports, SAPS members received a murder-in-progress complaint and upon arrival the member saw ambulance services on the scene with two males lying on the ground. The members were informed by paramedic personnel that one of the males, who was identified as the 84-year-old, was already deceased.

“The victim had multiple stab wounds on his body,” he added. “The second victim was identified as his brother who was also stabbed and he was then taken to a nearby medical facility for medical attention. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. “(The) motive is robbery, (as a) television (was) taken from the house.”