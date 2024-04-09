Elderly couple vanishes after collecting pension grants at Town Centre, Mitchell’s Plain

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain family is appealing for help in finding two pensioners who disappeared without a trace after collecting their social grants at Town Centre last week. The worried daughter of Nightingale and Dennis April, said they were having sleepless nights as they searched frantically for the elderly couple who were missing for nearly a week.

Dennis April Juanita Solomons said the couple were last seen leaving their home in Heinz Park on April 3. “My mom is 75 and my dad is 68. “They live together with my brother in Heinz Park and they were last heard of on April 3. “They left home and would normally travel with a taxi to Town Centre once a month to fetch their pension grants.

“On the day they went missing, we realised something was wrong when the neighbour called me after 5pm asking if my mother was at my house in Mitchells Plain because they hadn’t come home yet, and that was when we knew something was wrong because she wasn’t with us and doesn’t go to places because my father doesn’t like to socialise. I immediately called my mother but her cellphone was off.’’ Solomons said that the family immediately went to Town Centre amid a frantic search for the couple. “They told us the camera footage can only be given to police and we reported it immediately to Samora Machel SAPS as Heinz Park falls under them. We looked all over and we got information that they were spotted in Town Centre on the day they disappeared, but no information after that.”