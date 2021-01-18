Elderly man’s decomposed body found in Hanover Park

Cape Town – Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a decomposed body in Hanover Park. The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 60s, was discovered at around 6.45pm, at the corner of Bellmore Avenue and Turfhall Road, last Wednesday. The body was discovered behind the Turfhall Cheshire Home for people with disabilities. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death of the man were under investigation. “A death inquest case docket has been registered,” said Traut.

The body was taken to the Salt River mortuary.

Turfhall Cheshire Home staffer Denise Robertson said it could not be one of their residents, as they did not accept anyone over the age of 60 and all residents were accounted for.

Police requested that anyone who could assist with the investigation contact the Lansdowne police on 021 700 9037.

Meanwhile, police made several drug related arrests at the weekend. A barbershop owner, 33, was arrested in Elsies River on charges of selling drugs, on Friday.

Twenty-three bags of high grade dagga, a scale and a little less than R20 000 were found on the premises. The owner was arrested and detained at Elsies River police station.

Two more suspects, aged 23 and 27, were arrested in separate incidents earlier on the same day and detained.

In Bothasig, the K9 Unit searched a vehicle during a routine stop. K9 Savage detected drugs hidden in a sock inside the backrest of the passenger seat. Officers confiscated 50 units of cocaine worth R23 000 and a little over R3 000 in cash. A 36-year-old driver was arrested and detained at Bothasig SAPS.

The City’s Law Enforcement Housing Safety Unit arrested five suspects in the past week for dealing and possession of drugs.

Three suspects were arrested in Hanover Park for possession of mandrax; two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, for possession of tik, and one suspect was arrested in Diep River for possession of drugs.

The Health Department yesterday condemned an armed robbery at the Retreat Community Health Centre.

Traut said the incident occurred a little after midnight in 11th Avenue, Cafda Village, Steenberg.

“The victim and his wife were robbed of three cellphones and cash by three suspects who are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.

Cape Argus