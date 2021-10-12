Elections: EFF candidate wants to fight racism and crime in Stellenbosch

Cape Town - Land activist Zola Ndalasi, an associate of former Stellenbosch ward 14 councillor Midas Wanana who was shot and killed by a gunman in 2019, wants a seat on the Stellenbosch council to stop racism in Stellenbosch and prevent crime in Kayamandi. Ndalasi, who was involved with Wanana in the Azania movement that was accused of conducting land grabs on a Stellenbosch farm in 2019, said he had decided to run for ward 12 councillor on an EFF ticket.

“If I win I will make sure we take land for the people. I am not going to ask permission. Land in the municipality belongs to the people. “The people of Kayamandi are suffering because of this municipality. People are not working because the DA only employs its friends and supporters. That is why Kayamandi people should not vote for that party,” said Ndalasi. He said that if elected he would also use his position to push for the arrest of Wanana’s killers.

Meanwhile, a candidate campaigning to be re-elected in Stellenbosch Municipality is crying foul after the DA-led council recently delivered 100 bicycles to neighbourhood watches across the municipality during the local government election campaigns. Last week, mayor Gesie van Deventer, municipal manager Geraldine Mettler and Mayco member for protection services Rikus Badenhorst took delivery of the bicycles and a batch of fire safety equipment for distribution among neighbourhood watches. Stellenbosch Municipality said in a statement that the bicycles and safety equipment were made available to the municipality by the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works through its Provincial Sustainable Transport Programme.