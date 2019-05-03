A poll commissioned by the Cape Party and conducted by Pretoria-based VirtuCall reveals that most DA supporters want an independence referendum.

Cape Town - A poll commissioned by the Cape Party and conducted by Pretoria-based VirtuCall reveals that most DA supporters want an independence referendum. “Honestly, these results didn’t surprise us. Based on the personal conversations we’ve had with hundreds of voters, we knew in our gut that a large number of DA supporters in the Western Cape were ready for an independence referendum. But this poll proves it unequivocally,” said Jack Miller, leader of the pro-independence Cape Party.

Of the 692 respondents, 357 (52%) identified themselves as DA supporters. Among these voters, close to 66% favoured an independence referendum to let the people decide their national destiny. This figure increased to 72.33% when factoring in DA supporters who own homes or businesses.

Miller largely attributes the rise in support for Cape Independence to fears that South Africa may be headed for unrest, and financial collapse in the coming decade.

“I think the attempt to change the Constitution and give everyone’s property to the State was the psychological straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Miller.

“Most people in the Western Cape are tired of the ANC government and don’t want South Africa turned into another Zimbabwe,” he said.

DA Western Cape provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said: “The Cape Party is delusional, 700 people out of 6.7 million in the Western Cape voted for independence, so what? If this is their philosophy then they should just close shop now.”





