ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaqa, national deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and provincial head Ebrahim Rasool.

Cape Town - The ANC Western Cape’s election campaign was on track, ANC deputy secretary-general (DSG) Jesse Duarte said on Sunday. She also announced that 268 DA supporters in Stellenbosch and Khayelitsha joined the ANC because they felt the DA were not allowing them the free will to speak their minds.

Duarte was campaigning in the province at the weekend for the May 8 general elections.

Duarte, ANC provincial election head Ebrahim Rasool, the party’s provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa visited Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Kayamandi in Stellenbosch and Gugulethu.

“The walkovers from the DA to the ANC in the Stellenbosch area seem to be happening quite consistently where the DA’s support base in African communities is dwindling and hopefully that will also give us better result in the elections," Duarte said.

“The campaign has been very good and we have not received any negativity from places we went to.

"It's early days but with 10 days to go if one has to make a positive prediction I’m sure the ANC is doing very well and will finish quite strong. We will continue to work up to the end to try to convince people that the Western Cape needs to have a new leadership under the ANC,” she said.

She reiterated the importance of focusing on undecided voters.

Asked why the undecided should vote for the ANC, she said: “The ANC has a set of policies that in fact stabilise the position of the poor.

"Yes, we weren’t able to provide as many jobs as we would like to but we will work on it very fast."

Rasool said areas over the last decade that had appeared unavailable to the ANC were open to the party again. “The last 10 days will be a superhuman attempt to move us to get that magical 50%."

Jacobs raised the issue of the defacing of ANC posters, saying the party had lodged two complaints against DA members.

DA premier for the Western Cape. Alan Winde said he was unaware of this and would investigate the matter.

