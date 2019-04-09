De Lille, Winde set to face-off with poo thrower Loyiso Nkohla, former premier Peter Marais and ACDP candidate Ferlon Christians. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Former Western Cape premier Peter Marais can’t wait to occupy the top seat in the Legislature again, but this time for the Freedom Front Plus, for whom he is the candidate. Marais said he was asked by the leadership of the FF Plus and prompted to return to politics when he became convinced that minorities in the Western Cape needed an advocate in the provincial legislature.

Marais with Good Party leader Patricia de Lille, DA candidate Alan Winde, ACDP candidate Ferlon Christians and Loyiso Nkohla from Land Party are vying to succeed Helen Zille after the May 8 elections.

“I commit myself to fight for the return and preservation of the Cape’s own unique cultures as embodied in its music, lifestyles, Afrikaans and other indigenous languages. Most current MPs lack the courage to assert themselves. When called on to defend our indigenous Afrikaans language and the rights of minorities, many failed,” Marais said.

“We will apply sound economic policies, thereby ensuring economic growth at full employment, establish visible policing units in both the metro and rural areas, promote mother tongue education, respect Christian values and fight for the right to self-determination.”

Land Party candidate Nkohla is better known for his poo throwing at the Cape Town International Airport and on the steps of the Legislature. At the time of the poo incidents he was an ANC councillor and also leader of the Ses’khona movement. He later joined the DA-controlled City of Cape Town in 2016 and after parting ways he is now a central Land Party figure.

The long record of Winde in the government and politics dates back to 1999 and since then he has occupied leadership positions in provincial government. His current position, Community Safety MEC, he has held since November last year. Prior to this, he served as the MEC for finance and economic opportunities.

“I call on you to join me in the fight for an even better Western Cape. I will fight for you, but I cannot do it alone. Together, we can beat corruption. Together, we can create jobs. Together, we can build an even better Western Cape. Together, we can build one South Africa for all.” Winde said.

Veteran activist and Good Party leader De Lille is from Beaufort West and her father, a teacher, instilled in her the value of service to society. She worked as a laboratory technician and the fire inside her was ignited when she became involved in the trade union movement. She was the founder and leader of the Independent Democrats until the party formed an alliance with the DA in 2010. She was mayor of Cape Town from 2011, until she resigned.

“My message to supporters is when good people do nothing, evil and corruption prospers. Each voter has a responsibility to help protect our Constitution and our country. Good has a plan based on real, tested and proven solutions, to address the key issues facing South Africa,” De Lille said.

ACDP candidate Ferlon Christians has been with the party since its founding by Kenneth Meshoe and says the province is in a crisis and believes an ACDP government would drastically reduce crime.

