Courtney Sampson, 63, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial head, will need to keep his wits for the umpteenth time Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Courtney Sampson, 63, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial head, will need to keep his wits for the umpteenth time since 1994 as he makes sure next week’s elections proceed without a hitch. Sampson hit the ground running when he was approached in 1994 to head the provincial elections office in the country’s first democratic elections.

Until then, he had been a teacher of religious studies at UWC.

“I was also a chaplain at UWC and taught in its department of religious and biblical studies.

“I did my Master’s in religious studies at UCT and a second Master’s in theology at Emory University in the US,” he said.

“I was hoping to finish my doctorate, but when I started at the IEC there was too much to be learnt.”

Since then, Sampson hasn’t had much time to catch his breath, but when he does he likes to catch fish in his spare time and take daily half-hour walks to stay healthy.

In his heyday, under the banner of the SA Council on Sport, he was part of a 4X100m relay team that held a record in the seventies, and was also a long-jump champion.

Sampson was born in Paarl in 1956 and attended St Stephen’s Primary School and Paarl High School.

He is currently an independent director at Boland Cricket.

On the large number of young people not showing in interest in voting or not registered to vote, Sampson said: “The youth interest is the 4th Industrial Revolution and the digital age.

“The new dominant discourse is poverty, and not reconciliation like in 1994. The discourse on reconciliation is becoming subservient. You can reconcile races, you can’t reconcile wealth and poverty.”

Sampson urged everyone registered to vote to come out in their numbers and make their cross.





[email protected]

* Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.