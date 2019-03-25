File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.

Cape Town - Leaders of the Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA), a political party advocating for South Africa's minibus taxi industry, said they were satisfied with the turnout for the launch of their 2019 election manifesto in Khayelitsha at the weekend. This happened while President Cyril Ramaphosa was canvassing for votes in Delft.

Between 6000 and 8000 people turned up at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, where the party’s leadership demanded that the minibus taxi industry should receive government subsidies as well.

ATA presidential spokesperson Sabelo Dumezweni said with more than 1million registered taxis in the country generating more than R10billion a year in revenue, it was certainly not an industry to be overlooked.

The party comprises taxi associations across the country.

It will contest elections except in Limpopo and the Northern Cape in the May 8 elections.

National spokesperson Nick Zinga said: “As a party we are very satisfied with the supporters (who) turned out at our launch on Saturday.

"We are one of the new kids on the block and to attract close to 8000 supporters to a political gathering while the presidents of the country were in Cape Town is quite an achievement.

“The taxi industry is a massive force in the country and to be a voice for them and get them aboard would be a huge advantage to the party.

"Hundreds of taxi drivers carry millions of commuters daily without any compensation from the government.

"It is unfair that train and bus services are subsidised while the taxi industry is totally ignored.

"It is part of our mission to redress the situation,” Zinga said.

[email protected]