Workers and ANC supporters at the May Day rally at Athlone Stadium. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The first message that must be sent out in voting for the ANC is that crooks and traitors must go to jail. The billions that have been stolen and illegally exported to Dubai and elsewhere must be returned.

This was the message from Jeremy Cronin, deputy chairperson of the SACP, at the May Day celebrations held at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

About 1000 workers and supporters attended the event. The DA’s May Day event was held at the Hillsong Church in Century City.

“We must not allow the terrible impact of state capture to become a reason for wholesale privatisation of key SOEs,” said Cronin.

“The fight against corruption and state capture is critical, but not enough. We need to ensure that an ANC election victory lays the basis for a clear advance towards a people’s economy with decent work and comprehensive social security,” he said.

He told ANC supporters that accelerated land reform for sustainable livelihoods, affordable housing and greater support for emerging farmers remained a priority.

Cronin called on workers and unions to resolve and rebuild trade unions and the federation, Cosatu.

“Let us commit to transparency and accountability in union finances and not seek to build our own union simply by cannibalising already organised workers,” he said.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile echoed the importance of May 8 and urged voters to first cast the ballots and then have their braai, and not the other way around.

“It is time for the Western Cape to come to the ANC and you people in the Western Cape are going to make sure that this ANC wins this province,” Mashatile said.

Cosatu’s national treasurer, Freda Oosthuysen, said May Day celebrations were dedicated to the Bethlehem bus crash where 53 Cosatu members died when the bus drove into dam in the Free State on May Day in 2003.

“Cosatu led a campaign demanding the establishment of a judicial commission of enquiry on corruption and state capture.

This has led to the establishment of the Zondo Commission We must now start the cleansing. When we consider who to vote for we must remember that only the ANC voted for the national minimum wage in Parliament and that all parties, including the DA and the EFF, voted against it,” she said.





[email protected]