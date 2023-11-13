Elsies River nurse’s passion for helping the youth turns into safe space for youngsters

Cape Town - A youth-friendly service aimed to equip young people with life skills and create positive life and health choices has been launched in Elsies River. The brainchild of Sister Marilyn Patterson, a nurse employed by the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, comes ahead of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

With her years of experience with young people, Patterson realised that many teenagers and youth need someone to talk to about their health and personal lives. She decided to launch a youth-friendly clinic at the Shawco Centre, close to the Elsies River Community Health Centre, where people as young as 10 can easily access free services. “You are our youth and our priority. I know that many of you are afraid to visit our facilities and you may be afraid of judgement from seniors.

“I also know that sometimes you may not want medication, but you need someone to talk to. You may need advice. “I want you to know that I am here to help you; my team is here. I don’t want you, as our young people, to be afraid to come to the clinic or at your new off-site clinic at Shawco. Various NPOs have partnered with the initiative. Picture: Supplied “This service is not about giving you pills. If you need medication, yes, we will help you. But we want to create a safe space for you to protect your overall health,” she said, addressing learners from local schools including Elsies River High School, Elnor Primary School and other educational facilities.

Patterson encouraged learners to build healthy habits and to seek support if they’re struggling. “I know that peer pressure can be difficult. Today, I want to encourage you to make healthy choices about everything, from the way you brush your hair, the clothes you wear, your education, and health choices. “If you are feeling stressed or you are not coping, please visit us for support,” she encouraged the youngsters.

During the event, the SAPS and local NPOs, such as Women to Women, ANOVA Health Institute and Equilibrium, engaged the youth on identifying risks and their concerns about gender-based violence (GBV) and the importance of positive self-esteem. School safety officer at Elsies River, Warrant Officer Esmerelda Flandorp, also encouraged all young people to seek support. “I am the school safety officer and I want to talk to you about choices. As our youth, you are our future. If you need help, please come and talk to us.”