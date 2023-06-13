Emission-free Energy Observer lab docks in the Mother City

Cape Town - A one-of-a-kind research laboratory has arrived in Cape Town Harbour with the French-based Energy Observer (EO) – the first hydrogen-powered and zero-emission vessel to be self-sufficient in energy – stopping over to share its missions in the energy transition and work towards sustainable solutions for the planet. The EO, easily recognised by the 202m² of solar panels covering the vessel, with two towering wind turbines is making its 80th stopover this week, docking at the Waterfront in Cape Town as its first major stage in Africa. It has already sailed over 50 000 nautical miles since 2017, and visited over 40 countries.

The vessel will be docked alongside its educational exhibition village at the V&A Waterfront until June 20, which will be open to all to raise public awareness of the energy and ecological transition’s challenges. The Energy Observer made its 80th stopover of its Odyssey in the Mother City, alongside its educational exhibition village at the V&A Waterfront from June 12 to 20. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The EO is powered by a combination of renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind and hydro-power, as well as forms of storage, batteries and above all hydrogen – considered to be the forerunners of tomorrow’s smart energy grids and which, according to the EO, can be reproduced on a large scale, everywhere. Victorien Erussard, a merchant navy officer and ocean racer, launched the EO project in 2017 together with a team of sailors, scientists, engineers, and reporters seeking to create the first self-sufficient vessel capable of drawing its energy from nature while also preserving it.

“The EO is an experimental platform for the energies of tomorrow. A smart, revolutionary vessel that sails without harming the planet. Her electric propulsion is powered by renewable energies including sun, wind and hydro-power. “But what makes her unique is her ability to store energy in the form of hydrogen produced from seawater, a technology that allows her to navigate in total autonomy,” he said The EO’s stopover in South Africa comes at a time where energy is a particularly hot topic with rolling blackouts the norm and having an escalating impact across all sectors. Energy insecurity is a key issue not only for South Africa, but the entire continent.

At a media briefing before a tour of the vessel yesterday, City director of energy Kadri Nassiep, said: “The City is a keen supporter of technology and solutions that promote a safer and more sustainable energy future. “The Energy Observer is a powerful platform to showcase the solutions that will hopefully power not just seafaring vessels, but towns and cities in the future. Innovation and resilience are the cornerstones of our energy future.” The French zero-emission, hydrogen-powered vessel the Energy Observer has docked in Cape Town Harbour. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Education, Science, and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande also toured the ship and exhibition on Monday.

“The Department of Science and Innovation welcomes efforts by Air Liquide and the Energy Observer initiative that seeks to highlight the need to transition to a carbon-free environment,” the minister said. One of EO key partner’s is Air Liquide, a French multinational company supplying industrial gases and services, which has made a strong commitment to help South Africa decarbonise its economy with its acquisition of one of the biggest oxygen production sites in the world, located in Secunda. It committed to a plan to reduce by 30 % to 40% of CO2 emissions arising from the oxygen production. To achieve this, Air Liquide launched a multiyear investment and modernisation plan encompassing big long-term renewable power purchase agreements.