EMS appeals to community for their support in bid to halt attacks on paramedics

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is once again appealing to residents living in local communities to unite and support it in its efforts to end attacks on paramedics. The Department in observance of National Emergency Medical Services Day, and World Trauma Day highlighted the necessity of communities supporting its call for an end to attacks on EMS staff, citing that just this year alone, paramedics have been attacked at least 61 times while attending to emergencies in local communities.

WCGH spokesperson Deanna February said: "It is essential to highlight the role that EMS officials play when saving a life during the most crucial moments. As first responders, EMS officials are usually the first to arrive on the scene. “Instead of focusing on their work and supporting people in their times of need EMS staff and their families are having to worry about potentially being attacked whilst responding to incidents, especially in red zone areas. “EMS paramedics are passionate about serving communities and making a difference. The thought that a husband, sister, mother or son is out in communities doing their jobs as paramedics, with the risk of being attacked is nerve-racking for family members.

“We are appealing to communities to take a conscience stand against attacks on EMS staff and support our paramedics when they come out into local communities. Members of the community are encouraged to report these incidents to the law enforcement authorities without delay.,” said February. Just last month 44-year-old EMS Basic Life Support official Priscilla Damon was responding to an emergency call in Mfuleni when she was attacked by a group of protesters. Damon said: “In September, my partner and I were on our way to attend a call that involved a 7-month-old baby in Mfuleni. On our way, we came across a group of people who were protesting in the road burning tyres. I was driving with my partner, Graywon Human, next to me.”

“I couldn’t see clearly as it was at night, and there was a lot of chaotic movement. I was afraid and had to think quickly as I tried to turn the vehicle around the protesters began stoning the ambulance; they shattered the entire windscreen. Fortunately, we got out, but anything could have happened. I would like people to help us and look out for us.” Another EMS official, Victor Labuschagne who has been working in the sphere for the past 30 years, and as an Intermediate Life Support official for 10 years, was shot on duty in Mitchells Plain last year. “(On) December 8, 2020, I was shot and wounded whilst out on a call. A person shot in the direction of the ambulance, and I was hit, fortunately, I survived.