The Bellville stadium, a track and field athletics facility, is located on Carl Cronje Drive, Durbanville. It is currently in a state of disrepair. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Bellville Velodrome and Athletics Stadium is reaching the end of its life, if no major objections are received in a public participation process (PPP) regarding the control and management of the city assets. “The process started on June 14 and will end on August 14. The PPP is a legislative requirement. The city intends granting long-term rights to use, control and/or manage the city-owned property of the Bellville Stadium and Velodrome for an initial period of 30 years, with two renewal options for an additional 15 years each,” said city spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo.

At a full council meeting in October 2010, approval was given for the city to award a R3billion tender to establish retail, business, residential, hotel and conference facilities in the velodrome precinct.

According to the city’s Tourism Development Framework: 2013 to 2017: “The Bellville Velodrome Precinct Development that was awarded by public tender in 2010 will create additional tourism opportunity in the area. This development sees a revitalisation of the existing velodrome facility to host more events, surrounded by a mixed-use shopping, office and hotel complex.”

The historic velodrome is reportedly run-down and badly maintained.

The Kenridge Hills Ratepayers Association said: “The city does not have the funds to maintain the Velodrome and Bellville Athletics Stadium. As a result, it was sold to a developer who purchased it with the intent of upgrading the facilities for sporting events.

“This developer is wanting to change the terms and conditions of the agreement and is proposing to demolish the current facilities and build high-density housing, hotels and shops. This would essentially leave the surrounding areas without a community sport and recreation facility and will lead to an increase in traffic.”

[email protected]