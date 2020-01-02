Members of the Barmy Army, who are known for their enjoyment of beer and rapturous singing, are believed to have made a significant number of bookings at Cape Town hotels and Airbnb and other guest houses, running from the end of December to the first week of January this year.
The V&A Waterfront has also scored with the visiting cricket fans - many members of the Barmy Army gathered there on Tuesday night to ring in the new year, as seen on the Barmy Army’s social media pages.
Chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA, Jeff Rosenberg, said: “The cricket has definitely given the number of bookings a bump.
“With the Proteas winning in Pretoria, there is bound to be interest from local supporters and, of course, the very many England supporters who travel everywhere with their team.